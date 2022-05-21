Golf classic raises money for cancer research

Golfers hit the links in the heat in part of Wyoming County to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Research.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic was held at Shadowbrook Resort near Tunkhannock.

Our very own Kurt Aaron, and everyone's favorite WNEP employee, Ranger, were on hand.

Former sports director Jim Coles also enjoyed some time on the green.

Golfers were treated to lunch, dinner, and raffles at the fundraiser.

"I do this in memory of my daughter, and it helps me. My daughter lost her battle with Leukemia way too young, so that's why I do this. And every year, I believe we're growing a little more each year," said Shelley Kowalewski, Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic Organizer, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

All the money raised at the golf tournament will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania.