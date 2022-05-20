Jim Thorpe Birthday Festival returns

It's party time again in one part of Carbon County. An annual event is back on after being postponed because of the pandemic.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — There's cause for celebration this weekend in Jim Thorpe.

After a few years off, the Jim Thorpe Birthday Festival is back on.

"We heard and read about it. We are anxious about tomorrow and all the activities," said David & Linda Fetterman, Reading.

Considered one of the greatest athletes of the twentieth century, Jim Thorpe took home the gold in several categories in the 1912 Olympics.

This May marks 110 years since those games, along with Thorpe's birthday.

Events honoring the athlete are planned all weekend long.

A Native American Tribute at the Jim Thorpe Mausoleum in the borough kicks things off Saturday morning.

"Then we have our cross country and track team that carries the lighted torch down to eventually the park for the lighting of the torch that starts the festival here in town," said Anne Marie Fitzpatrick, Organizer.

Eventually, all the fun will bring people right to downtown Jim Thorpe, and that's great news for business owners.

Anne Marie Fitzpatrick not only organizes but also runs Natures Trail on Broadway.

She hopes the warm weather will draw people in.

"Hopefully, we have a good crowd because in the past, we have," said Fitzpatrick.

Ray Brader is another organizer. This is one of his favorite traditions.

"I always say it's not only the namesake of our borough, but it's also the namesake of our county seat. So as far as I am concerned, the whole county of Carbon County should be celebrating this event," said Ray Brader, Organizer.

This will be the 25th Jim Thorpe Birthday Festival.