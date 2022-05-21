Volunteers work up a sweat to honor veterans

The hot weather didn't stop volunteers in Luzerne County from paying tribute to our veterans.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Many hands make light work cleaning the graves of more than 200 veterans at Albert Cemetery in Mountain Top

"Sometimes these stones get in a little disrepair from the weather itself with the moss and everything they get that black dirt all ground in them," said John Kirn, Mountain Top.

Ava Groth spearheaded the clean-up through her American Legion Junior Auxiliary.

She says she was inspired after participating in Wreaths Across America; seeing just how many older headstones get overlooked.

"It was kinda heartbreaking thinking they helped serve our country and on an event where we are supposed to be honoring their graves, some got overlooked. So with an event like this, we can hit as many graves as we possibly can," said Groth, President, American Legion Junior Auxilary.

More than 50 volunteers came out covering three cemeteries. The Mountain Top Historical Society says the clean–up efforts help preserve the stones and the memories of those who served.

"It's great to see so many people caring about our veterans and the people who came before us because there's no one else that can do it," said Scott Hilenski, Mountain Top Historical Society.

Among the volunteers are members of the Crestwood Football Team. Players say this heat has nothing on a summer football practice.

"Yup, full pads in 90-degree weather in June is not fun but it prepares us to be out here. Our coach always tries to put out the 3 C's community, culture, and commitment and this is really giving back to our community so we are really happy to help out," said Joshua Rotski, Crestwood Football Player.

Others say after one look at the forecast they knew to come prepared.

"You have to have a lot of water, wear a hat, SPF 60 we're going to be out here quite a while," said Kirn.

"We have tents set up with chairs people can sit, and we got a bunch of waters and Gatorades," said Groth.

The clean-up is laying the groundwork to place new flags next week just in time for Memorial Day.