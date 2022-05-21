Musicians adopt 'Hatter Highway' for clean up

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Musicians with the group Hatter adopted a portion of 209 in Tamaqua and picked up debris on Saturday.
Members of the band say 'Hatter Highway' was a way they felt they could contribute to their home town in a positive way.
"Well, it's important to give back. Most of us grew up here, and we just want to see the town do good and be clean. You know, the cleaner it is, the happier everybody is. That's what it's all about," said George Parr, Hatter Band Member.
The B.P.O. Elks Tamaqua Lodge 592 helped sponsor the clean-up in Schuylkill County.
