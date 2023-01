Flames broke out around 6:30 p.m. along Twin Drive in Tunkhannock Sunday night.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a garage in Wyoming County.

Fire crews were called to the place along Twin Drive in Tunkhannock around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When crews arrived, they found one side of the garage fully involved.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is unknown.