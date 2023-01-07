Shots fired in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night.
Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm.
When police arrived, they found a man who had fired several shots while arguing with a neighbor.
Officers took the man into custody without incident. No one was hurt.
The incident is under investigation by state police in Lycoming County.
