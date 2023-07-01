Man arrested in Wilkes-Barre Township after hours-long standoff

Investigators have released more details about a gunman that barricaded himself in his home for more than 15 hours Friday night.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An overnight standoff in Wilkes-Barre Township ended Saturday morning with 66-year-old David Nugent in police custody.

It all started around 4 p.m. Friday when 911 got the call from Nugent seeking emergency services.

Nugent refused medical treatment, and emergency services left. According to court documents, Nugent's ex-wife later contacted 911, reporting that Nugent was suffering hallucinations from a medical condition.

Then around 9:30 p.m., 911 received a call from a home in the same neighborhood reporting shots fired into the home.

Over the course of a 10-hour stand-off, court papers say Luzerne County 911 documented around 228 shots from Nugent's home that came from different floors and struck several occupied buildings in the neighborhood.

Police were unable to communicate with Nugent and required assistance in securing the area from Pennsylvania State Police, Wilkes-Barre City, Ashley Borough, the District Attorney's Office, and the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.).

Law enforcement worked to de-escalate the situation overnight.

Then around 7 a.m. on Saturday, S.E.R.T. entered the home and found Nugent lying on the floor in an upstairs bedroom. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Two members of S.E.R.T. were struck by gunfire from Nugent's weapon but were not injured.

Nugent is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Nugent was denied bail and is locked up in Luzerne County.