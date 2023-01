Flames broke out around 1 p.m. Sunday along East 8th Street in the borough.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County.

Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m.

The garage was a total loss and the homes next to it sustained some heat damage.

Officials say the owner was working on a car in the garage when electricity sparked and caught the place on fire.

No one was hurt in the fire in Columbia County.