40 campers rescued from river in Wyoming County

The campers were rescued after falling in the water of the Susquehanna River during a storm Sunday afternoon.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of campers got caught in the storm in Wyoming County on Sunday.

According to the Lake Winola fire chief, 40 campers from Camp Lemala in Falls were on innertubes in the river when the storm blew through.

The campers were beached on the river banks of the Susquehanna during the storm and had to be rescued by first responders in an airboat.

Officials tell us no one was injured in the rescue and everyone made it back to camp safely here in Wyoming County.