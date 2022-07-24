Scranton church turns into a cooling station

To combat this weekend's heat wave, St. Luke's Episcopal Church in downtown Scranton transformed into a free cooling station for the public.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the heat wave taking over northeastern Pennsylvania, St. Luke's church in Scranton opened its doors to the public to invite anyone to come in and cool off.

“The heat index is very high today, and it can be incredibly dangerous, so we want to make sure that people who need it have a place that's cool where they can get refreshments,” said Reverend Rebecca Barnes, St. Luke's Priest-In-Charge.

Partnering up with the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, St. Luke's was able to provide a comfortable, air-conditioned space with water and healthy snacks all weekend long to keep residents in the area safe.

“It can be very dangerous to be out in the heat, people can easily become dehydrated and experience medical conditions because of it. So to have a place where people can be with that safety is a really important thing,“ added Reverend Barnes.

Many residents throughout Scranton came in as they pleased all weekend long. Including John, who found the cooling station on his daily walk.

“I will go back to my apartment around 12 to 12:30 because that's when it really starts to heat up. I love the summer, I love the heat, but I can't be in the direct heat,” John Lloyd Thomas of Scranton said.

While he's thankful to find a cooling station on his walking route, John is most grateful for the social aspect and hospitality of the cooling station.

“And then she says, 'why don't you come in and sit down, and have something to eat and sit down, and relax to get out of the heat for a couple minutes,’” said Thomas.

“We believe it's really important to you know to extend love to our neighbor, and this is one of the ways you can do that,” Reverend Barnes mentioned.