Tree falls on home in Kingston

The tree fell just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A strange turn of events led to a tree into a home in Luzerne County on Saturday.

The mayor of Kingston tells Newswatch 16 that part of a rotted tree on Humpleby Street came down Saturday morning and caused another tree across the street to come down. That caused damage to a parked car.

Then later in the afternoon, while crews were working to clean up, another part of the tree came down and landed on a home. The mayor says crews were not working on the tree when it crashed into the home.

They believe the tree was rotted, and it was inevitable.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 that a woman was trapped under the branches when the second incident happened; she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"And ants get inside those trees apparently, and they rot the inside of the tree, so that's what happened there. I don't know the circumstances with the woman underneath there she was injured slightly, I believe her shoulder when the fire department arrived they got on scene, a lot of the branches were around her. They cut the branches out from around her took her out, and I'm not really sure where she went to," said Mayor Jeff Coslett, Kingston.

First responders tell us the woman was treated at an area hospital.

The tree will now have to be taken down completely for safety reasons in Kingston.