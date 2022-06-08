Wayne County Fair underway

For the 160th time the Wayne County Fair is on near Honesdale. Newswatch 16 got a closer look at the sights and sounds that can be found on the fairgrounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

DYBERRY, Pa. — It's game time in Dyberry Township on Route 191 as the Wayne County Fair is up and running for the 160th season.

"Thrilled to be back in action. We were back in action last year. We've had great crowds our first two nights," said Jeff Firmstone, Fair Vice President.

"I think last year was the best because, you know, everybody was coming out here, but this year is kind of alright so far," said Michael Hobannes, attendee.

But organizers believe there are a few things working in the fair's favor that will make this the best one yet.

"It has not rained here at the Wayne County Fairgrounds this year. I know rain has been all around but we've been completely dry so far," said Firmstone.

Plus, in a time where many are watching their wallet, the fair is full of affordable fun and entertainment with 12-dollar day passes that include, "Most of our entertainment, and you get a wristband to ride the rides all day. We're very proud of what we put on the midway. We have many ground acts that are part of that, and most of all, the grandstand entertainment is also part of our pay-one-price admission here," said Firmstone.

The rides are a fan favorite, "The one that one spinny one, the one that spins," said Hobannes.

"I've been on rides, and I have so much fun over here," said Brittany Barnes.

And on Wednesday, all this fun will be half price to some attendees.

"If you're 62 and over or your military or past military, you get a half-price admission next Wednesday," said Firmstone.