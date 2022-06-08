Communities rally around Nescopeck fire victims' families

The community in and around Nescopeck is trying to cope with the loss of so many lives in the fire early Friday morning.

BERWICK, Pa. — Flowers lay near what's left of the home in Nescopeck that burned early Friday morning, leaving ten people dead and a community in shock.

Just across the river in Berwick, a celebration of the community was going on, but amidst the air of fun, organizers say there was a heavy feeling, knowing just a mile away, a fire took the lives of their neighbors.

Some vendors at the event decided to help out in any way they could.

"There are a couple of vendors and a couple events going on today that proceeds will go to the Nescopeck victims," said Ayrin Shortlidge, Berwick Area United Way Director.

The Berwick Youth Football League had a tent at the community event.

Members chose to donate the 50/50 money earned during the event because one of the fire victims played in the league.

"He loved the tackle this year. He would have just done flag. His mother actually said he talked about it to this day," said Katie Karchner, Berwick.

Businesses in the area are also chipping in to help, including Bandit's Roadhouse. They'll be donating a portion of their proceeds raised on Sunday.

"What that family is going through right now. It's it's very heart-wrenching. You know, they know that the communities are backing them up. Hopefully, that means a little bit, and we can do what we can to help them out," said Thomas Smith, Bandit's Roadhouse.

The community is doing just that, collecting donations and planning fundraisers to help the family get back on their feet.

The Berwick Youth Football League is also organizing a tribute to those lives lost in this tragedy.

"On Sunday, August 28, which would be our first football game. We are also going to honor all of the victims from yesterday and donate all of the 50/50 proceeds to them as well," said Karchner.

Donations for the family can also be dropped off at the Nescopeck Fire Company on Warren Street.