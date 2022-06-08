Electric City Flower Show debuts

The inaugural flower show was held at Nay Aug Park Saturday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a great day to stop and smell the roses at the first-ever Electric City Flower Show.

The free show at Nay Aug Park featured gardening contests, plant sales, and a variety of vendors.

There were also competitions for blooms, floral designs, arrangements, and more.

Organizers say the flower show offers people something different in Scranton, and the people Newswatch 16 spoke with agree.

"It's been a great experience. The weather cooperated, little hot, but the turnout was great, the people were wonderful, absolutely wonderful," said Michele Geiser, Tea Time Cookies, LLC.

Those involved tell Newswatch 16 they hope this is the first of many flower shows in Lackawanna County.