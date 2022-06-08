Sunny Day Camp held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, state police spent the day connecting with adults and children with special needs at summer camp!
The Sunny Day Camp at Marywood University included demonstrations by the bomb squad and SERT team.
People also enjoyed browsing through emergency vehicles and seeing the police helicopter.
Troopers say the event provides them the opportunity develop a relationship with those who have special needs.
"We want them to be able to come to us, trust us, like us, because a lot of times they may be apprehensive, thinking they may be in trouble if they see law enforcement. We want to turn that around and interact with them and show them a good time and that we're here if they ever have any type of trouble that they're in to come and see us so we can help them out," said Trooper Bob Urban, PA State Police Troop R.
The Sunny Day Camp is based on the foundation of Camp Cadet, a program that aims to generate interest in law enforcement careers.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.