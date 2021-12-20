Shoppers get thrifty for the holidays

Some holiday shoppers are choosing thrift stores or consignment shops instead of the mall this year.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Jill McConnell hopes it's a trend that will continue.

Shopping at secondhand stores or consignment shops like hers has become more and more popular.

"Once we opened back up, people clamored. We had quite honestly the best year and a half in 13 years."

McConnell owns Finders Keepers in Honesdale.

Her new customers tell her they prefer shopping small these days.

"They're not shopping in the big box stores anymore. They weren't finding what they needed or the experience was stressful."

"It's just, I don't know, maybe a little bit of a way of the future. We don't need to go to the mall, and the whole idea of shopping local and how important that is," McConnell said.

But it's not just trendy, it's easy on the wallet too.

McConnell has plenty of holiday shoppers this year who want to spend a little less, and we all know the price of mostly everything is high right now.

"I think it is offering something that's more affordable and still good quality, especially because of how our economy has been, for sure," she said.

She expects to be busy all week long, especially on Christmas Eve.