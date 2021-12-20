'Hideout Elves' working to make the holidays merry in Wayne County

Some of Santa's helpers in Wayne County are putting on their elf caps, literally, to make sure every child has gifts to open on Christmas morning.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jamie Leiss made her list, and now she's checking it twice.

"Checking who's naughty and who's nice, but they're all nice. We give everybody one. There's no naughty list here."

"Here" is a home in Salem Township, but it looks more like Santa's workshop around this time of year.

Joseph Inclan started the group in 2016. They call themselves "The Hideout Elves," named after the private community where they all live.

Their mission every December is to collect as many Christmas gifts as possible for kids in the Western Wayne School District.

"In 2016, two families, and then it continued to increase by a lot," Inclan said.

"I bought a house here and saw they were taking donations and asking for help, and I was like, 'OK, I can help.' It started with me buying a couple of tablets and kept going," said Spring Wilburn.

Wilburn remembers bringing a donation of firewood to one mother who couldn't afford to heat her home, let alone buy Christmas presents.

"She just wouldn't let go of me. It was very, very emotional. I just wanted to keep hugging her," Wilburn recalled.

"It's so humbling when you get a list from the school, and the child asks for a lamp for his room or a carpet for his floor," Leiss said.

About 400 gifts are going to 140 families, about triple what they had last year.

When we asked some of the elves why they do this every year, they had similar answers.

"I came from a mom who struggled. I was able to do something and become successful. You give back," Inclan said.

"Me, as a single mom—my kids are all grown now, I have grandchildren—but I struggled. And I can remember at Christmas, worrying that my kids were only going to have two gifts, or maybe nothing at all. So just to be able to give these kids something, just something," Leiss said.

Opting for a van instead of a sleigh, these elves spent the day delivering hundreds of gifts to Western Wayne High School, where they will be distributed in time for the big day.