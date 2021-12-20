Shoppers in the Poconos out in force

Lots of people spent this Monday before Christmas at the Crossings Premium Outlets near Tannersville.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — There was no shortage of shoppers Monday at the Crossings Premium Outlet near Tannersville. We found people at Holiday Treasures hoping to score some last-minute gifts.

"I came to the outlets to try and get some last-minute shopping stuff that I couldn't find anywhere else. We are checking it out," said Brenda Jordan.

The holiday season is one of the busiest times for the outlets. The Crossings in Pocono Township is home to 100 stores.

People from all over come to shop here year-round.

"This is perfect," Nancy Lyons said. "We were waiting for Monday to come here anyway because it's less crowded, and it's been perfect."

Shoppers say they like coming to the Crossings because it is a one-stop shop.

Charles Everitt from Canadensis was at Sports Spree. The football jersey section of the store is where he picked up his gifts.

"Nothing really special. I am shopping for my father-in-law and junk like that. I mean, as long as you walk around here, you can find anything you need," Everitt said.

Brenda Jordan from Mountain Top says she finished most of her Christmas shopping early. She's at the outlets hoping to find some gifts she wasn't able to find closer to home.

"We've had luck. It seems like in other places we had a hard time finding sizes. A lot of XXL and XS and nothing in between, but we've been having luck here."

You still have time to get to the Crossings Premium Outlets near Tannersville before Christmas. The outlets will be open until 9 p.m. through Friday.