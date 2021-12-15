Friends of the Poor, Catholic Social Services offer free toy shop for parents

This holiday season 1,200 families will receive free gifts.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — This week, the Lives Changed By Christ Church in Dickson City has transformed into a special kind of shopping mall.

Toys upon toys were divided into categories and free for parents looking for presents for their kids this holiday season.

"Last year, because of COVID, we had to bag them up for them and try our best to come up with a good match. It's interesting to see the faces of the parents now and the thrill that they're getting to specifically choose the toys they want under the tree for their children," said Mary Theresa Malandro, CEO of Catholic Social Services.

Catholic Social Services and Friends of the Poor set up the shop for clients in need.

"Even if you have a job, everything is skyrocketing now, every little bit of help you can get, even if you have a full Christmas tree, it makes the kids happier," said Amber, a mom shopping for her two kids.

The organizers say that letting the parents do their own shopping preserves their dignity.

"It's wonderful to see people get excited and think, 'Bluey is my child's favorite toy or my son loves basketball' and be able to get that item they were really hoping for. It's just a really good feel-good moment for us," added Meghan Loftus, director of Friends of the Poor.

The organizations said about 1,200 families will receive toys from the effort.

"With the cost of everything going up with COVID and everything, I'm not surprised, because every day, I'm dealing with people," said volunteer, Ryan Stefanovich.

As Amber shopped for the gifts that will make Christmas for her kids, she told Newswatch 16 that it's not the toys that put her in the spirit.

"To me, it makes me feel good. It's good to see people come out and get the help that they need," she said.