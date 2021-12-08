New restaurant options for diners slated for part of Luzerne County

Some new and old places to dine and shop are expected to open later this month, or early next year in popular shopping areas.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's a desolate scene at the old Sonic in Wilkes-Barre Township near the Wyoming Valley Mall. It's been closed for years.

"I don't know why; I like their food," said Phillip Alesia.

Officials in Wilkes-Barre Township say Alesia is in luck as the Sonic will be reopening early next year.

"It brings back childhood memories of other kids, gets parents memories with their kids. I remember it, so hopefully, my kids will remember when they're older."

Sonic is the only resurrected restaurant coming to the township, but zoning officials tell us the old Chili's by the mall will soon be home to a new hibachi restaurant.

The Flaming Crab, a new Cajun and seafood restaurant, is slated to open later this month near Walmart.

Nearby business owners are hoping this leads to more customers.

Near the Arena Hub Plaza, the old Pier 1 Imports has been cut in three and will soon be home to a Primo Hoagies, a Kay Jewelers, and a specialty soap shop showing a rising trend in retail.

"It seems like it's coming back. People are getting out there, more holiday time, Christmas shopping. Hopefully, it can sustain another year of mid pandemic. But we'll see what happens," said Alesia.

Shoppers hope this is a sign that things are heading in a direction to the way things were before the pandemic.