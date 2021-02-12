Suspected Burger King oil burglars nabbed in Luzerne County

Security camera video shows two people pumping oil from a tank at a Burger King in Luzerne County.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two suspects from New York are now in custody after police say they stole hundreds of gallons of cooking oil from Burger King in Hanover Township.

Fida Altaweel, 27, and Jansel Lopez, 25, both of New York State, were taken into a magistrate's office for arraignment on several theft and trespassing charges after Hanover Township police say they stole hundreds of gallons of cooking oil from the Burger King on Carey Avenue.

Court papers say police responded to the restaurant around 8:30 a.m.Thursday and reviewed surveillance video that showed two people using a hose from a white panel van in a fenced-in area behind the restaurant. When they were confronted by a manager, the two fled.

The two were found a short time later by Wilkes-Barre police in the South Main Plaza parking lot. A search warrant allowed police to search the van, where they found bolt cutters, drills, saws, and two tanks filled with 400 gallons of cooking oil valued at around $1,800.

Lopez and Altaweel are locked up in Luzerne County.

