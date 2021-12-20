St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen gives out Christmas meals

The meals included turkey and all the fixings and were given out to anyone in need.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers gave out turkeys with all the fixings to anyone who showed up on East Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre at St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen.

"Right now, we just want to make sure that everybody has food. You know, costs are high right now, so this basically helps everybody. They don't have to stress over making sure the family has a good meal for Christmas," said director Michael Cianciotta.

Anyone in need could come for the items needed to make a Christmas meal, no questions asked.

"That's nice because some people don't want to come because they're embarrassed or they feel that people are looking at them because they need food. And it's just nice to walk out and have a nice greeting for them," said Marlene Prebish of Wilkes-Barre.

"No questions asked. It's just a nice little meal. It fills up the heart. It's something really nice that they do every year and they feed, you know, families that are going through troubles who are homeless, so it's always open to the public that when people are hungry, they can get fulfilled. I think it's a great thing that they do every year," added Ania Dunaj from Wilkes-Barre.

Even though it wasn't required, some wanted to share their stories with Newswatch 16.

"I've been coming down here for help for the past eight years. So they have really been gracious and supportive of everything new that we're going through," said Clarissa Denn of Edwardsville.

"We're having a rough year. My husband recently got diagnosed with stage-three esophageal cancer. So he's not working, and it helps us to keep food on the table until he can get back to work," explained Prebish.

"We don't ask any questions, and that's basically seven days a week for the kitchen. Also, we never question anybody. Everybody's welcome to come in and sit down and have a meal at the kitchen," said Cianciotta.

If you want to learn more about the St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen, visit its website by clicking here.