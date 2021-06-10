Road work annoys drivers in Honesdale

Drivers hit some traffic delays Wednesday as crews in Wayne County have some roads down to one lane to do some work.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A long line of cars came to a standstill on Wednesday along Route 6 near Honesdale. Part of Route 6 is down to one lane while crews are doing utility work in front of Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.

Getting cars through the one lane of traffic gets tricky because of the light at Main Street, where a worker was directing traffic.

Some drivers were trying to find a quicker route around but weren't having much luck.

"I followed a bunch of cars going up the hill because I thought they knew where they were going, and I didn't know where I was going, so that was really interesting, and then we did a big turnaround and came right back down the hill, so now we're right back where I started. I'm actually probably behind people now," Mary Schultz said.

"I started up Church Street and got within a block of the bridge, then I decided to go around. And I figured, well, I'll scoot up, go in this, come out by the hospital and go and beat the traffic. Well, they got the road closed up there too," Milo Hanby said.

The longest lines of traffic were along North Main Street heading towards downtown.

Mary Schultz was trying to get to work and found herself sitting for a while, along with other drivers trying to turn onto Main Street.

"I'd like to see some cars move. I just keep seeing cars going this way, and I don't see many cars going that way, so I'm really hoping my luck changes soon."

Some drivers say they were stuck in traffic for 10 to 15 minutes at a time before they moved. Those people said that while they were waiting, it caused some frustration.

"This is not something that should be going on in the middle of the day. But, you know, maybe these crews have worked in the night before, and it worked out fine, never really bothered a whole lot of people. To do this right smack in the middle of the day is wrong," Hanby said.

Rich Ruzika is on his way home to St. Louis from New York and got stuck in this traffic but chose to look at his situation a little differently.

"There's no time lost because there's no schedule directly, so you know, my uncle used to say stop and smell the roses, and there's been a lot of roses along the way."

Officials with Wayne Memorial Hospital say patient care hasn't been affected despite the delays, and its main parking lot is back open after it was closed earlier this week for the work.

People can expect crews to wrap up late next week, so if you have to drive in or out of Honesdale in this area, give yourself some extra time until then.