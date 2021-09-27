Paying it forward at the coffee shop

Black & Brass says they personally would like to thank the kind coffee lover for inspiring the gesture for others to take part in.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Over the weekend, customers who visited Black & Brass Coffee Shop on Main Street in Honesdale received a special treat they owed "nada" for their cup of java.

Black & Brass owner, Travis Rivera says on Saturday morning an employee came into the surprise that instructed them to share the wealth.

"A customer came in and bought $100 gift card, just for anybody and it was amazing," said Travis Rivera, Black & Brass Coffee owner.

Kellyn Kemmerer frequents Black & Brass and heard about the pay it forward. She says one small gesture is all it takes to spread kindness.

"I can imagine it would just make you so happy to have something like that. I've had strangers hand me change in line when I was short a dollar and even that just kind of brightens your day a little bit," said Kellyn Kemmerer, Waymart.

Customers who went through the door on Saturday weren't expecting to have their coffee paid for, and they decided to give back.

"Instead of just taking it, they added to the card. So this, this, this person who started off with $100 gift card it ended up swelling to about $300," said Rivera.

"You know, if you come in for a $5 coffee and then you end up spending 15 Just make somebody else happy I think that's really fantastic. It really summarizes kind of what this community is about," said Kemerer.

Travis says this anonymous person's actions have inspired them to continue to pay it forward in the future.

"What I'd like to do is lay down $100 Just like this customer, and have a certain period of time where any customer can add to the card, and then we're going to donate it to a charity customer," said Rivera.