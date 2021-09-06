Elements Music and Arts Festival ends on rough note

A three-day music festival was held in Wayne County over the weekend and some people who attended it called it a logistical nightmare.

LAKEWOOD, Pa. — People attending the Elements Music and Arts Festival in Wayne County were packing up and headed home Monday after the three-day festival. This was the fourth year of the festival held near Lakewood and many people who were there say they are going home disappointed.

Video from Amanda De Lima on Twitter shows the long lines people had to wait in to get into the event on Friday.

Sean Lockier and Peter Fisher came to the festival from Philadelphia and expected more for what they paid for.

"We paid like, $200 for gold parking passes that were supposed to be on-site, and then that changed to a one-minute shuttle, and then it turned into this, and we waited in line for six hours to get in," Fisher said.

Many of the cars parked in this lot were buried in mud and needed help getting out including Rishub Jain and his friends.

"It was pouring and I just didn't expect this hurricane to come in, so they didn't plan for it, and it's like getting all the cars to get stuck," Jain said.

Concert goers say getting in and out of the festival was just the beginning. Once they were inside the problems continued.

"I think I heard something going around that they increased the cap from 5,000 to 7,500 and I don't think they properly planned for that," Sean Lockier said.

People at the festival said there was a point where no food or water was available.

References were made to Fyre Fest, a music festival similar to the Elements Music Fest that never happened, and the organizers were sued. Some people say they still found a way to enjoy themselves at Elements, but hope the bad experiences don't happen again.

"There were some organization issues, but the music was great and the vibes inside were amazing and the people were fantastic. I've never met a friendlier bunch of people," Divyansh Agarwal said.

"There's some accountability and that they do something about it. I don't want to see them go under, but I would like to see them do better," Lockier added.