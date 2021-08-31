Worried about more flooding in Wayne County

Neighbors in one part of Wayne County have had serious flooding issues since May every time there is heavy rain.

HONESDALE, Pa. — People who live along Maple Avenue near Honesdale say their properties were devastated in May after heavy rains forced water and debris down the hill damaging homes and roadways.

"To have everything we've done over the years just destroyed by the water and the silt and the gravel, and the trash that comes down constantly has just been so frustrating to the point where you feel like, 'Why am I even bothering anymore,'" said Nicole Romano.

Diane Behlen has lived in her home on Maple Avenue for 13 years and says flooding was never an issue until this year—first in May, and most recently last week, when several inches of rain fell, causing another headache for neighbors.

"Hours and hours in the pouring rain just trying to do the best we can to keep the water from rushing into the basement," Behlen said. "What's interesting is we live right here on the beautiful Lackawaxen River, and that's the least of our problems."

Neighbors who live on Maple Avenue say they have just really finished cleaning up from the storm last week and only can prepare for what it is ready to bring.

"I think of my basement, and how much water is going to come up my used to be a nice walkway directly under my porch and into my basement," Romano said.

The neighbors say all they really want right now is help to fix the ongoing flooding issues.

"Being proactive, doing simple things that can perhaps prevent the flooding that we're seeing in our basements."

Neighbors say they reached out to local and state officials about the flooding issues and was told that they are aware of the problems and hope to work with homeowners soon.

