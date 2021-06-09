Labor Day on Lake Wallenpaupack

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how many people were soaking up the sun, possibly for the last time this season, on Lake Wallenpaupack.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Despite it being the unofficial end of summer, the boat launch at Lake Wallenpaupack was busy with just as many boats going in as they were coming out, leading up to this year's drawdown.

"This is more chaotic than I think I've seen it all summer," Sarah Shult said. "It's a beautiful day, and the real world goes back for many people. I'm a teacher; tomorrow's back to the real world."

Shult and her family were calling it quits on the season, along with many other people who have kept their boats docked at the lake this summer.

"Our boat leasing goes through September 15, and it's just this was the weekend that we thought would make the most sense, and I think everybody else is thinking the same thing."

Michal Wyszynski and his family were heading out on the lake for the afternoon. While many people had to get their boats out ahead of the drawdown of the lake starting this week, they are fortunate they don't have to.

"We're over at Wilsonville, and I don't believe they take their docks out until the beginning of October, so we're going to stay as long as we can."

Michael Andrews drove up from Throop to spend the day at the lake, not boating or fishing but watching all the action at the boat launch.

"It's interesting looking at all the nice boats, all the nice people. It's just enjoyable to be around the water."

Holiday weekends are usually busy at Lake Wallenpaupack. Many people on the lake are hoping this isn't the end of the summer season.

"When we first pulled up, there's a lot of boats out there. I thought they were waiting to come in, but I think they're just going out, so people are still just enjoying as much summer as they can, right up to the end," Shult said.

"It is nice weather for the holiday. We can hopefully get a few more before the season completely closes out," Wyszynski added.