Joshua Johnson is charged with theft by deception and related offenses after allegedly defrauding a homeowner in Lake Ariel.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars.

Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer.

But Johnson did not complete the work, causing the owners to be told the home should be torn down.

He's charged with theft by deception and related offenses.