Beating the heat in Wayne County

It looks like the dog days of summer have officially arrived in our area this week.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The sun was blazing and the temperatures were rising well before lunchtime on Wednesday in Wayne County.

Andrew Gorel and his son were putting a new roof on a home in Honesdale and he says he does his best to stay hydrated and cool while working.

The heat didn't stop people from attending the Wayne County Fair. People were taking advantage of the misting station near first aid and EMTs said they've treated several people for heat-related illnesses like dehydration.

We found lots of fairgoers who were staying hydrated purchasing water and ice cream from the Bethany Methodist Church stand.

"It's a continual thing. Initially, we started putting in ice buckets so we don't have to reopen the cooler, so we take the full cases out, put them in the ice, and it saves us a lot right there," said church members Brenda and Barry Zeglen.

In this heat, it's important to stay hydrated and maybe even have a frozen treat, but for some who are lucky enough, they can go for a swim.

"It's really really warm, and it's really nice to come in the water when it's really sunny and hot out," Grace Hochheiser said.

Hochheiser and her family weren't the only ones who took advantage of the public beach and swimming area at Lake Wallenpaupack.

Elie Hirt had the day off from Camp Morasha where he works as a counselor and came for a swim.

"We saw the weather, we said let's get out of camp, leave the kids behind, enjoy a day at the beach. We definitely usually don't go in with the kids but now I do here enjoying the sun."