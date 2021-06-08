Wayne County Fair opens

Folks are happy to return to the fairgrounds near Honesday after a year off because of the pandemic.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The 159th Wayne County fair kicks off Friday after a hiatus because of the pandemic. It was only the third time in fair history that events had to be canceled.

The sights at sounds of food, animals, and fun are a welcome sight at the fairgrounds near Honesdale.

There are still some signs that COVID-19 lingers. Hand sanitizer and signs are near all the rides and games to help prevent the spread of germs.

Wayne Memorial Hospital is also at the fair offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who wants them.

Fair officials and fairgoers we spoke with are excited to have one of the biggest events in Wayne County happening once again.