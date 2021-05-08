New wine lounge opens in Wayne County

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at a new wine lounge in Wayne County.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Three Hammers Wine Lounge is now open for business in Honesdale.

The lounge offers award-winning wines handcrafted in Hawley at Three Hammers Winery.

Owners say they chose the spot along Main Street because they believe Honesdale is on the rise.

The family-owned business is already giving back to the community.

Part of the Proceeds from the winery's Firehouse Red Wine sales will be donated to Honesdale's Fire Department.

"Proceeds from every bottle, the sale goes to those guys and to their women, so we're really excited to be a part of that being next door to them," said Rob Korbzynski, the owner of Three Hammers Winery.