Jeremy Briscese of Waymart faces a long list of crimes, including rape of a child and other sex charges.

WAYMART, Pa. — An accused child rapist is locked up in Wayne County

The district attorney says Jeremy Briscese, 40, of Waymart, sexually assaulted a child 143 times over 11 months.

Court papers show Briscese kept a record of the assaults by marking his calendar with hearts.

Briscese is being held in the Wayne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $500,000.