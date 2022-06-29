Lifeguard shortage keeps many pools closed, but some are surviving

Many were disappointed by the closure of the Lackawanna State Park pool this summer. But other pools, like Honesdale's, found solutions to the lifeguard shortage.

HONESDALE, Pa. — This time last year - the Honesdale Borough Pool still hadn't opened. Kids wouldn't take their first dip of the summer until the end of July. There weren't enough lifeguards to staff the pool.

"Which was a disappointment to a lot of the community members, since this has always been a place for them to come and get a break from the sun," pool manager Dana Pratt said.

This summer - it's a different story. The borough hired just enough lifeguards to open the pool on time.

Pool manager and college student Dana Pratt started recruiting people virtually from her campus in January.

"We utilized social media as much as we could. We also were able to cover the up-front costs of training this year through the Honesdale Lion's Club - they donated money to do that. And we were also able to have sign-on bonuses until May 1st of this year," Pratt said.

The only reason the borough could even open the pool at all last year was thanks to some help from staff at the Wayne County YMCA. That partnership will continue.

"We got certified, and we opened it up to our camp, and the community," YMCA Day Camp Director and pool lifeguard Jordan Joyce said. "We are very glad to have this going, and hopefully it goes on for many years."

Not all pools have been as lucky. The Lackawanna State Park announced last week it will not open its pool at all this summer.

The nationwide lifeguard shortage has kept a lot of pools closed, and that means more visitors to pools like Honesdale's.

Lifeguard Madison Meagher said "the more, the merrier."

"I really enjoy being able to see all the kids use the pool, and they always have a smile on their face," Meagher said.

She recruited her sister Elizabeth to pick up a whistle, who went through the American Red Cross three-day certification program.

It does cost a pretty penny for a high school or college student - the borough hopes that by covering the cost, it'll remove some of the barriers for future lifeguards.

The Honesdale Borough Pool is open daily and will be closed on July 4. Tickets are $5 for residents and $8 for non-residents. The borough is still hiring lifeguards. Click here to find out more.