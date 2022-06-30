Wayne County state trooper pleaded guilty to felony charges

Cpl. Rickard was charged in November 2021 after another state trooper discovered empty heroin packets in his trash can.

HONESDALE, Pa. — After having been arrested on felony charges in November 2021, a member of the Pennsylvania State Police pleaded guilty.

Cpl. Brian Rickard pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room, ingesting them while on the job, and using office computers to cover up the thefts, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

According to the release, Rickard was charged and suspended without pay after investigators learned that he was found at work in a compromised state, unable to function normally, and made a commotion when was told to return home.

His sentencing will be held on Monday, Sept. 19.