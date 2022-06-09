Man sentenced for crash that killed two in Wayne County

Thomas Frisch of Honesdale was sentenced Thursday in Wayne County court.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A driver was sentenced Thursday for two crashes that left two people dead.

Thomas Frisch of Honesdale was sentenced to nine and a half to 26 years in prison.

Frisch pleaded guilty last month to several charges for his role in two DUI crashes near Waymart in 2020. The first was on April 8 and killed Robert Anderson, 25, and his passenger Zachary Brooks, 24; both of Waymart.

Investigators say Frisch was under the influence of drugs when he crossed the center line and hit them head-on.

The Wayne County district attorney's office says Frisch added insult to injury when he posted on social media and blamed the victims for causing the wreck.

District Attorney A.G. Howell said, "Frisch's Facebook post tore through the soul of this community. Blaming two people who had nothing to do with the crash, vilifying them and police. His true character came through."

Then about six weeks after that deadly crash, police say Frisch was also under the influence when he hit another vehicle head-on, causing serious injury to that driver.

It was an emotional day in court, with both the victims' families and Frisch himself reading statements in court.

Zachary Brooks' girlfriend spoke in court, saying, "Zachary was always helping others and had the biggest heart. He was a selfless person. "

She called Zachary and Robert "vital pieces to their lives they will never get back because of Frisch's carelessness and inability to acknowledge his addiction."

Frisch also read a prepared statement to the judge, addressing victims of both crashes, saying, "nothing I say or do will ever make anyone feel whole for the loss I've caused."

"I made this all more difficult by the hurtful and callous things I said on social media. I am extremely embarrassed and take accountability for those posts," Frisch added. 'To the families and Robert and Zachary, I am sorry. To Mrs. Petrosky, I am sorry. I can't imagine the trauma I caused you. I will continue to pray for your recovery."

The judge sentenced Frisch to up to 26 years in state prison for all the charges, including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, and DUI.

