Wawa plans expansion in Pennsylvania

The company announced plans to expand into areas already being served by Sheetz stores.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The battle between popular convenient stores is about to heat up.

Wawa plans to expand into Sheetz territory, adding 40 stores in central Pennsylvania within the next three to five years, according to a release from the company.

However, the company didn't say what they consider to be central PA, but this would be west of the store's current footprint in the eastern part of the state.

Earlier this month, Wawa announced plans for a new location in Scranton.

