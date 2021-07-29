Sheetz opens first location in Monroe County

The company gave out free soda and coffee to celebrate the opening of the location along Route 611 in Swiftwater.

SWIFTWATER, Pa. — Rivalries in Pennsylvania run deep:

Flyers vs. penguins

Eagles vs. Steelers

But some people say among history's greatest rivalries, none is more fiercely contested than Wawa vs. Sheetz.

"We love the debate that rages on among our fans. At the heart of it, it's just really passionate people who are excited about Pennsylvania-based companies," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of brand marketing at Sheetz.

In Monroe County, an area known for Wawa, the first Sheetz is now open on Route 611 in Swiftwater.

"I've lived here over 30 years. We've never had a Sheetz. The only time I ever saw a Sheetz is up in Scranton. I forget where it is, but I've been in Sheetz up in Scranton, never down here before, so it's pretty cool. It's a nice store," said Jeannie Uvino from Tannersville.

It's the first Sheetz to open in the county, and it's something people say they've been waiting for.

"We've been driving by every day, and we've just been waiting for it to open, been excited," said Jason Francis from Reeders.

"They've been waiting for this. We've been waiting for this Sheetz to come to this area because they've been in many other Sheetz around. But we've never had one here," said Celisa Filice of Blakeslee.

To celebrate the grand opening, Sheetz gave away free fountain soda and coffee.

Customers say they're not only drawn to the soft drinks, but they're also drawn to the made-to-order food.

"I'm a hot food girl, and especially the wraps and things they serve are not at a Wawa, so I may be switching. Sorry, Wawa," Filice said.

So far, no comment from Wawa about this new competition in the Poconos, but folks here are grateful they now have the opportunity to grab a Shmuffin or Shmagle at the new Sheetz.