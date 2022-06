Developers want to open the convenience store at the corner of Meadow Avenue and Moosic Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The rivalry between Sheetz and Wawa in our area may be heating up.

A company is looking to bring a Wawa convenience store to Scranton.

The company is scheduled to go in front of the city zoning board later this month.

Plans are to build the Wawa at the corner of Meadow Avenue and Moosic Street at the site of the old Profera's pizza building.

The closest Wawa stores are in the Poconos.

The zoning board hearing is scheduled for June 29 at 6 p.m. at Scranton City Hall.