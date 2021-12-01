The promotion aims to bring people to downtown Mifflinburg and a lucky shopper could win the contents of the store window.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The front window is filled with prizes at Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney's photography studio on Chestnut Street. It's all part of a promotion called What's in Santa's Bag? More than a dozen Mifflinburg businesses donated the items.

"Downtown shoppers have a chance to guess and take a gander and look at everything and see what the total value is, and that's the guess," Mayor David Cooney said.

Whoever is closest to the total without going over wins all the items.

"I think they go from business to business and ask questions and do their homework. It's a nice way to showcase businesses in and around Mifflinburg and also a way to get some foot traffic into those businesses," Cooney said.

The mayor says the promotion is meant to encourage people to shop at businesses here in downtown Mifflinburg.

"Mifflinburg's got a lot of good things coming up, so I'm proud to be part of that," Selina Heddings said.

Selina Heddings owns Buffalo Valley Trading Post and Boutique. They are part of the promotion.

"With last year too, just small businesses, we wanted to bring that back and do whatever we can to make Mifflinburg better and bring more people downtown," Heddings said.

"Downtown is the perfect place to shop for the Christmas season because these are all small mom-and-pop businesses. They're not going to be out of goods. They're going to have what you want, unique things which are perfect for gift-giving," Cooney said.

Shoppers can vote once per week at each participating business in Mifflinburg.