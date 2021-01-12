Scooter Santa delivering Christmas cheer

He rides around on a scooter, handing out treats to kids of all ages. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize caught up with Santa's helper in Snyder County.

MILTON, Pa. — While Santa only comes once a year, many of his helpers are out and about all season long. One of those helpers is Matt Ferry of Milton, better known as "Scooter Santa." His mission is simple.

"We try to ride around and bring cheer to people. We wave to them and give out little prizes."

Scooter Santa has been doing this every Christmas season for nearly ten years. On weekends, he rides with his wife and friends. On weekdays, it's usually just him. He hands out candy canes, lottery tickets, and some kids get a golden ticket.

"Then their parents have to contact us on Facebook, and we can deliver a box of toys or goodies to them," said Ferry.

"We saw him out on the highway, and then when we saw him here, we had to stop because this is just awesome," Patricia Peterson said.

Patricia Peterson and her granddaughter Madelyn were excited to meet Scooter Santa.

"Oh, it's outstanding, really outstanding that he travels so far to bring joy to everyone."

Scooter Santa rides through shopping areas, markets, and neighborhoods. He says this year, there seems to be a decline in shoppers.

"In the kids especially. We've looked everywhere, and it is what it is, I guess."

If you see Scooter Santa this holiday season, he encourages you to say hi.

"Pull us over if you see us in a safe area, and your kid can get a picture with us. We can give you a ticket, possible winner," Ferry added.

Scooter Santa says if the weather is nice, he will be out riding.