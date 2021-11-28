Church holds 'Breakfast with Santa' in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Knights of Columbus Council 12572 held their annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday.
The breakfast took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Ann's Basilica in West Scranton.
The breakfast, which was takeout only, featured pancakes, sausage, hash browns, and more.
"Usually, there's a line outside the door, and you know you can walk up to the church today without any line, but that's the difference the differences people are still a little bit uncomfortable coming out a little bit uncomfortable with even sitting next to Santa for instance. But you know we've made sure people have their vaccinations come out and be able to enjoy the day," said Brian Hallock, with the Knights of Columbus.
After Santa filled up on breakfast, he posed for pictures with all the good boys and girls in Scranton.
