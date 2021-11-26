Santa makes big entrance in Shenandoah

After Santa got out of the helicopter, he hopped aboard a fire truck and paraded through the borough, just like he does every year.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Wide eyes and big smiles as the big man from the North Pole arrived in style at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Shenandoah.

Santa ditched the reindeer and sleigh opting instead to fly in on a helicopter.

"We made sure to fill him up with extra cookies so he would have the energy for this," said Santa.

Unfortunately, it was too windy for Santa to skydive into the stadium which he has done in years past.

But his big entrance was still very well received.

"It's nice when the community's together. You see people you haven't seen in a long time, and you see their grandkids and the kids love it," said Laura Mealia, Shenandoah.

Laura Mealia brought her grandkids but she kept the details of Santa's entrance a surprise so 8-year-old Cailyn didn't know what to expect.

"I don't know if this is the drop-off but I've never been to the Santa drop-off before! I've never seen it," said Cailyn Mealia, Shenandoah.

Jasmine McCabe was certainly excited to see St. Nick but she said one of her favorite parts of the day was.

"Being on the news," said McCabe.

The event is sponsored by Mrs. T's Pierogies and volunteers from the company were giving out gloves to keep everyone warm on this blustery day.

Mrs. Claus says that's why Santa chooses Schuylkill County as the first place he visits to kick off the holiday season.

"Because it's so cold like the North Pole! It just reminds us of home," said Mrs. Claus.

The kids here came prepared.

They were ready to tell Santa exactly what they wanted to find under the tree on the 25.