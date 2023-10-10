Pumpkins sold to the highest bidders in Union County

Pumpkins are the most popular fall decorations and some of the ones you buy probably come from an auction in Union County.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — There are pumpkins, pumpkins, and more pumpkins at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg.

"We've had probably 5,000 or more bins here the past three, four weeks every Tuesday and another 3,500 every Thursday," Mark Kurtz said.

Twice a week, buyers from all over the east coast bid on pumpkins, gourds, and other fall decor at wholesale prices.

Jay Boettner buys pumpkins for Klingel's Farm near Saylorsburg.

"We put pretty many people through in a weekend at the maze. That's what happened this weekend. It got really busy. Now we're filling in with all the stuff that was sold," Boettner said.

Boettner comes here almost every week.

"We buy a lot of decorative pumpkins, jack be littles, caspers and all the decorative stuff. Then we buy a lot of the big carving pumpkins," Boettner said.

"Several dozen bundles of Indian corn, I found casper pumpkins, I found some acorn squash," said William Streams, who has a nursery in western Pennsylvania.

Stearns says the quality is good at this auction.

"I'm here buying some pumpkins and some oddball things that I don't have in Indiana County and taking them back for resale," Streams said.