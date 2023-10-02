Garden center hopes to support a 'gourd' cause

Edward's Garden Center is attracting visitors with fall fun and games to raise funds and awareness.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's a team effort to move a giant pumpkin through the evergreens and into its proper place at Edward's Garden Center in Forty Fort. The great gourd is displayed next to Spike the Tortoise.

Spike wasn't the only one looking forward to this new view outside his enclosure.

"People asked me for months in advance if we're going to do it again this year, so I kind of teased it a little bit for a while, and everyone's really excited," explained manager Trudi Kopec.

The pumpkin will be here through Halloween. A correct guess of the gourd's weight gets you a $100 gift card to the center.

"The closest gets the gift certificate," added Kopec.

Big things are happening in other parts of the garden center, too.

"We expanded the scary maze and the corn maze. So yeah, there's a lot of good expansions for people to come and see," said Kopec.

This isn't just for fall fun. Proceeds from entering this part of the garden center will go to a cause important to the folks here.

"This year, we just wanted to do something good for Type 1 diabetes awareness. So, a big portion of the proceeds are going to go towards that this year. My husband and my nephew both have Type 1 diabetes. My nephew was just diagnosed last year. So, you know, he just wanted to raise some awareness in the community and do something good," explained Kopec.

If you're "gourd" at guessing games or want to support the cause behind these spooky displays, you can find it all at Edward's Garden Center in Forty Fort.

Chelsea Strub from WNEP news was here visiting us today! Watch tonight at 5:00 and stop in to guess the weight of our pumpkin in our retail store for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate! 🎃🎃 Posted by Edward's Garden Center on Monday, October 2, 2023