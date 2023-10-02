Knoebels prepares for 'Hallo-Fun'

The popular amusement park in central Pennsylvania is getting into the Halloween spirit.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — It's spooky season at Knoebels Amusement Resort, and employees at the park near Elysburg are busy decorating for Halloween.

"We have cookie decorating, pumpkin painting. There's so many things you can do; it's just another reason to get your kids out of the house," Brian Knoebel said.

Knoebels brings in several food trucks for the event.

"Everyone likes apple cider and apple dumplings, and of course, we have both of those. We have pumpkin funnel cakes and pumpkin ice cream," Knoebel said.

Many of the rides are open, some with a Halloween twist. The antique car ride is one of the most popular during Hallo-Fun.

"We have a devil's house now that's going to look like it's on fire. We have a Barbie's house that will be a scary Barbie house. We've been working on a swamp," Jim Wesloskie said.

Wesloskie made all of the displays by hand over the last 30-plus years.

"It's all worth it when people come. We have people come from Maryland just to see what we're doing, and then they take it back to theirs," Wesloskie said.

Speaking of rides, Knoebels hopes to open its newest ride this month, the Rock-O-Plane.

"Very historical ride. There's not a whole lot of them operational in the world," Knoebel said.

Hallo-Fun is at Knoebels Amusement Resort every weekend in October, starting this Friday.

Hallo-Fun is only one week away! See you Friday, October 6! 🎃 Here are some links to help plan your visit: 🎡... Posted by Knoebels Amusement Resort on Friday, September 29, 2023