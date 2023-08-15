Help wanted: Knoebels needs workers

The popular resort in Northumberland County is holding a hiring event on Tuesday.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — If you're looking to make some extra cash, Knoebels Amusement Resort in Northumberland County might be the place to go.

The park employs plenty of high school and college students, and they're holding a hiring event on Tuesday.

Many of the positions are in food service and ride operations.

Park officials say they will take applications, conduct interviews, and even hire on the spot.

The hiring event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pavilion L, near the main parking lot.