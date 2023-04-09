Labor Day fun at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Holiday weekends always seem to be busy at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg.



"Oh we love Knoebels and we come all the time," Chris Jensen said.



Since Labor Day is the last weekday the park is open for its regular season, many people stopped by for one last ride of the summer.



"My wife and I are both teachers so we've already started the school year and our kids have as well, but we had a four-day weekend. This is kind of it. Once today passes summer is over and it's done," Jordan Spangenburg said.



People say spending the day at Knoebels was their way of saying goodbye to summer.



"It's kind of like our last little get-together as a family before all the kids go to school, just kind of get us together again," Austin Caldwell said.



With temperatures in the 90s, the Crystal Pool was a busy place.



"It was hot out and I wanted to spend time with my family so we came to Knoebels pool," Parris Derr said.



Swimmers say they wouldn't want to be anywhere else on this hot day.



"It was cold when you first get in but once you get under it's perfectly fine," Derr said.



This is the last day of the season for the pool at Knoebels.



"Oh, it's a shame. We love it here. Fall is coming so it's time for an end," Jensen said.



Labor Day is the last weekday Knoebels is open for the 2023 season, but the park will still be open for the next few weekends, as well as weekends in October for Hallo-Fun, the Halloween celebration.