2023 Falloween event list

Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween.

Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region.

Falloween Finds:

This list is not exhaustive. Check back for updates.

BRADFORD COUNTY:

Pumpkin Lane Farms, Monroeton, PA

CARBON COUNTY:

COLUMBIA COUNTY:

LACKAWANNA COUNTY:

LANCASTER COUNTY:

Field of Screams, Mountville, PA

LUZERNE COUNTY:

LYCOMING COUNTY:

MONROE COUNTY:

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY:

PIKE COUNTY:

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY:

TIOGA COUNTY:

UNION COUNTY:

WAYNE COUNTY:

WYOMING COUNTY:

Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch, Noxen, PA

More Regional Events

CHESTER COUNTY:

Pennhurst Asylum Haunted Attractions, Spring City, PA

DELAWARE COUNTY:

Bates Motel, Glen Mills, PA

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

Temple of Terror, Pottstown, PA

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY:

Apple Blossom Village, Mount Bethel, PA

Cihylik Farms, Northampton, PA

Clear Spring Farm, Easton, PA

Gulicks Fruit Farm, Bangor, PA

Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery, Easton, PA

Raubs Farm Market, Easton, PA

R.E.A.L. Gardens, Easton, PA

Reeder Farms, Easton, PA

Seiple Farms, Bath, PA

Stouts Valley Farms, Hellertown, PA

True Blue Farm, Bangor, PA

Unangst Tree Farm, Bath, PA

ORANGE COUNTY (NY):

Pure Terror Scream Park, Monroe, NY

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY:

Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia, PA

Fright Factory, Philadelphia, PA

ULSTER COUNTY: