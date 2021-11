This was the second year for the drive-thru event in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Pa. — A pandemic-friendly way of trick-or-treating stuck around in some communities in 2021.

Halloweeners could drive through a unique trick-or-treating experience along Shoemaker Avenue in Wyoming.

Organizers created the drive-thru last year but decided to bring it back again this year.

There were also several stops along the trek where trick-or-treaters could collect candy.

Mark's Auto Body and Kate's Place sponsored the event in Luzerne County.