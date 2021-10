The 114th Catawissa Halloween Parade was Wild, Wild West-themed.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A Halloween tradition is more than a century strong in a part of Columbia County.

The 114th Catawissa Halloween Parade stepped off at 7:30 p.m. along Main Street.

This year's theme was Wild, Wild West.

Families lined the streets to take in all the spooky sights.

Business owners and members of community groups tossed candy and treats to the children as the floats passed by.